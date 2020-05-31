Fuller House season 5: Will the seires finale have satisfying ending?







Fuller House season 5 is going to be arriving on Netflix in just a couple of days — and it’s more than just a collection of episodes. This is the final batch of episodes, and it’s all leading to and culminating with an epic series finale. Three are three weddings coming at the end of the show — DJ and Steve, Stephanie and Jimmy, and then Kimmy and Fernando. They’ve all had incredible journeys that are leading to this point.

Is it idealistic that all three pairs would be married at the same time? Sure, but at the same time this tends to be a fairly idealistic show. Fuller House is a show designed to make you have some hope in family and the world around you. The final episode should make you smile, but at the same time make you miss these characters already. There could be somewhat of a bittersweet feeling coursing through these stories.

Speaking in a new interview with TV Insider about the final episode, here is some of what Andrea Barber herself had to say on the subject:

It’s all prep leading up to the wedding. Lots of hijinks. We start to tackle what we are going to do after this wedding. Kimmy and Stephanie moved into the house five years ago to help D.J. as a single mom and help her raise her kids. Now with everyone getting married and coupling up. There is the lingering question of ‘What happens now? Do we move out and move on?’ It’s Fuller House, so it’s never going to get too sad. I think the viewers are going to be left feeling very satisfied with this ending. It’s bittersweet, but playing Kimmy is the absolute highlight of my life.

Barber and Candace Cameron Bure do both say in this interview that they’d be interested in coming back and playing these characters again … but we have a feeling that this is not going to be something that happens in the near future. Maybe years down the line the clan will have a chance to reunite … but we’re going to need a lot of patience to get to that point.

