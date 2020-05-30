Fuller House season 5: Candace Cameron Bure on Steve, DJ wedding







The remaining episodes of Fuller House season 5 are right around the corner! New episodes are currently slated to arrive on Netflix on June 2, and there’s a lot that needs to be done in these! The show has the challenge of trying to wrap up the stories from five seasons of this show, while also paying homage to everything that we saw on the flagship Full House beforehand. There’s a lot that needs to be done, and there’s going to be comedy, sweet family moments, and a lot of romance.

After all, there’s going to be a triple wedding coming up! While Stephanie and Kimmy getting married will be exciting, the Steve – DJ relationship is one people have been excited about for decades. Having it pay off now is going to be very exciting. While this is a show mostly out to make you laugh, rest assured that there are some heartfelt moments mixed in here, as well. Candace Cameron Bure said very much so in a new interview with Us Weekly:

“I think it’s really beautiful. I think that there’s so many different ways we could have played the wedding, and the truth is we all wanted it to be really beautiful and as real and as grounded as it could possibly be for a show like Fuller House … We know there’s silly hijinks stuff and it’s cheesy and it’s fun and over the top, but we wanted the wedding to feel as grounded as possible.”

We know that there are also going to be a lot of callbacks to the earlier seasons of the show during the final episodes, and even a few surprise cameos, as well. We wouldn’t expect either the Olsen Twins or Lori Loughlin, but you will have familiar faces stopping by to make the experience all the more memorable.

Of course, before we get to the wedding there will probably be a whole host of other funny moments along the way.

