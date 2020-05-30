Why The Walking Dead season 12 (and more) could happen at AMC







We know that there is one more episode planned for The Walking Dead season 10, and that beyond that, there is still a good bit to prepare for. The show has been renewed already for a season 11, and it’s one that should feature Lauren Cohan (Maggie) prominently as a series regular.

Yet, don’t expect that season to be the end of the road. We’ve already heard show bosses state time and time again that a season 12 and beyond is possible, and in terms of commercial success, there is no clear evidence that AMC is going to want to end it anytime soon. In some new data that has been accumulated over at The Hollywood Reporter, the show still ranks #1 among all scripted cable series with a 1.9 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.4 million viewers when you tabulate a week’s worth of delayed viewing. It’s far from what it once was and the viewership does tend to shrink every single season. Yet, there’s still a lot of gas in the metaphorical tank here.

One of the things that could, of course, help to revitalize the show moving forward is to establish more of where they are going. Season 10 has arguably been one of their better seasons, but still you have that occasionally-rudderless feeling. Whether it be hinting even more at the Rick Grimes movies or showing a new destination i.e. the Commonwealth, the series could benefit from something new. It’s one of the reasons why we’re hoping the already-filmed season 10 finale will put an end to the Whisperer plot. That way, we can see the team move forward in some other interesting directions.

