The Walking Dead season 10 finale: Norman Reedus on epic battles







We know that The Walking Dead season 10 finale is going to be coming to AMC eventually. There’s no clear answer as to when, but we know that the installment was filmed some time ago. The reason for the wait has to do a lot with the post-production on this episode, which is going to be big, bold, and certainly dramatic. There’s a battle between some of our heroes and the remaining members of the Whisperers, and we think that Beta is going to be out for blood, vengeance, and anything/everything in between.

So while you do wait to see what’s coming, why not take in the words of someone very much involved in the whole experience? Speaking via Entertainment Weekly, here’s a sample of what Norman Reedus (Daryl) had to say on the subject:

“It’s going to be an epic battle … It’s like a full-on Game of Thrones super war battle … It was a lot of fun to shoot, but we really pushed the crew and pushed the actors on that one. Everyone really had to dig deep because… talk about exhausting episodes! There were huge battle scenes until the wee hours of the morning consistently, and it looks so grand on an epic scale. Those battle scenes are going to be legendary.”

As anxious as so many of us are to see this episode, we have a feeling that the cast shares in that tremendously. After going through so much trying to make these episodes, we have to imagine that there is a real interest in seeing them on-screen. You want to see that validation for a great deal of your hard work and long hours.

