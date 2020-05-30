America’s Got Talent: Archie Williams, Voices of Our City Choir favorites







This week’s premiere of America’s Got Talent saw a wide array of different acts … but do some stand head and shoulders above the rest at the moment? It’s easy to feel that way when you look at the overall roster.

In general, we’d say that there are three acts from the episode that will be the most memorable in the weeks to come … and we’ll go ahead and rank them from the least to most-likely to end up winning the whole show. You can also view our latest AGT video reaction at the bottom of this article — once you do that, subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our show playlist!

3. Bad Salsa – A really fun, memorable dance act with a good name. We foresee them easily making it to the live show. The one thing holding them back at the moment is the mere fact that dance acts are very rarely successful on this show — even V.Unbeatable failed to finish in the top 3 on their first season.

2. Voices of Our City Choir – While Golden Buzzer choirs never quite cross the finish line in first place, they almost always make it fairly far. In between the story here and the uniqueness of the talent, they’re going to make it far.

1. Archie Williams – Archie is going to be tough to beat this whole season. We’re talking about a man here with an incredible story, and someone with a soulful, emotional voice at the same time. Go ahead and write him in as a part of the finale, but also remember the likes of Susan Boyle and Jackie Evancho. They were pegged as HUGE favorites in both of their seasons but, in the end, neither one of them ended up winning.

So what about other acts? We know that Pork Chop Revue is going to be memorable just because so few shows do anything when it comes to trained pigs — yet, at the same time it’s far too unpredictable to feel confident about its long-term success.

Who are you rooting for to win America’s Got Talent out of these three acts?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, stick around to ensure you don’t miss any other news. (Photo: NBC.)

