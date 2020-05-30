Good Witch season 6 episode 5 spoilers: Will Adam be okay?







This weekend on Hallmark Channel, Good Witch season 6 episode 5 is going to arrive. What can you expect to see?

For starters, there is a reason for some concern within this episode as Adam prepares for a surgery. It’s interesting in that so much of this show revolves around magic and yet, there are still these moments of striking reality sprinkled in throughout. You don’t want to forget about those mixed in with everything else that is going on, given that they do add so much gravity to the world and what you tend to see from start to finish. Hopefully, everything turns out okay — as the promo very much indicates, Adam couldn’t be in better hands.

Meanwhile, this episode is going to feature more of Joy recognizing just what it means to be a Merriwick — there’s a lot to take in pretty much at every turn. Cassie’s going to have another reminder throughout all of the hour. There will be adventure sprinkled throughout, but also some difficult conversations and characters battling a little bit of hardship. From start to finish, brace yourselves for an hour that will try its very best to provide some escapism and a reason or two to smile.

Also, here’s another reminder that if you want Good Witch to stick around, remember to watch it live! Hallmark Channel is known in some ways for their programs’ stability, and we know that there are a lot of people out there who would love more episodes of the series down the road. This season’s managed a reasonably-smooth transition following the departure of Bailee Madison, and we don’t think that this is necessarily the easiest thing in the world to do. We’re not even at the halfway point yet, so we know there is more exciting stuff coming!

