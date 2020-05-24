Good Witch season 6 episode 5 spoilers: The story of ‘The Mandala’







Want to know some of what’s coming on Good Witch season 6 episode 5 next week? Think in terms of some big career steps … but then also some new surprises. “The Mandala,” just by title alone, feels intriguing given all of the symbolism often attached to them. Meanwhile, there’s a real quest within this episode to resolve the curse and as we often know within the Good Witch world, that will not be easy.

What probably remains the most impressive thing about this show is its ability to mold together the mysticism and fantasy with something that still feels rather grounded and normal. That’s not really the easiest thing for any show to do but somehow, we manage to see it happen here a number of times over.

For a few more details now on what you can expect, we suggest that you take a look at the full Good Witch season 6 episode 5 synopsis:

Cassie pursues a temporary art history professorship while Sam diagnoses Adam; Abigail and Donovan realize that the missing diamond from the Middleton treasure may help break the curse.

Is season 6 still casting a good ratings spell?

At the moment, we’re considering it to be “so far, so good.” While this season is certainly different than the past several (it’s weird not having Bailee Madison around), it is still averaging close to 1.9 million viewers a week — and that’s just in terms of live numbers. There are certainly more people watching after the fact, and this does give us a good bit of hope for the long-term future of the show! There have been some fun new additions and new dimensions to the series overall.

Of course, if you do love Good Witch remember to keep watching live, and encourage your friends/loved ones to do the same! This is the best way to ensure that we do eventually get another season.

Related News – Be sure to get some more information right now when it comes to the season

What do you want to see when it comes to Good Witch season 6 episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember here to stick around in the event you want some other news. (Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







