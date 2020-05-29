Killing Eve season 3 finale: Jodie Comer on Villanelle’s endgame







The Killing Eve season 3 finale is slated for BBC America this weekend, and we already know that there are some dangerous moments on the horizon.

Take, for example, trying to figure out what’s going to be happening with Villanelle. We know that for most this season, she’s been continually hurt by those close to her. She doesn’t feel needed by the 12, by Konstantin, or certainly from her biological mother. Yet, she’s realizing further that the person who really values her and needs her is Eve — the same person she, ironically, almost killed at the end of last season. It feels as though the finale will throw these two characters together, but there is no guarantee for a happy ending at the end of all of this.

As a matter of fact, even Jodie Comer is uncertain that Villanelle is going to find some sort of satisfaction or peace whenever the story does end. In speaking on this a little bit further in a new interview with the Toronto Sun, here is some of what the actress had to say:

I’m not sure I see a true happy ending for Villanelle, because I think her own worst enemy is herself and we all know that’s impossible to get away from.

For some more news on Killing Eve in video form, be sure to watch some of the latest finale projections at the bottom of this article! Once you do that, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our playlist. We’ll have a larger discussion after the finale wraps.

At least we know that we’re not going away from Killing Eve at any point in the near future. There is going to be at least one more season, and we’d certainly love a season 5 beyond that. With how short some of these seasons are, there’s so much more of the Eve – Villanelle relationship to explore. Think about that especially in the context of how little time the two shared together this season!

Even if Villanelle doesn’t have a happy ending, we would like to see so much more of the journey than what we have so far.

Related News – Be sure to watch a sneak peek from the finale now

What do you think is going to be coming for Villanelle on the Killing Eve season 3 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around for some more news when it comes to the series. (Photo: BBC America.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







