Killing Eve season 3 finale sneak peek: Villanelle vs. Rhian







We may still have a handful of days to go until the Killing Eve season 3 finale, but one thing already feels certain: It’s going to be entertaining. We know that Villanelle and Eve are on a collision course towards each other, but there are a lot of different problems they’re going to be encountering along the way.

What’s one of the bigger problems? Think about Rhian. She feels like the sort of person who’s going to be a total thorn in the side of Villanelle, given that it feels like the 12 is bringing her in to be almost a replacement to her. We’ve already seen her be responsible for what happened to Mo, and she has a totally-different way of going about things than the far more colorful Villanelle.

In the sneak peek below, you get a sense of what we’re talking about. Almost the entirety of this video is used to set up the dynamic between the two. You can see Villanelle becoming increasingly frustrated over just how cold and emotionless Rhian seems to be while on the job. She seems to just think of being an assassin as a job; meanwhile, Villanelle likes to relish in the fashion, the performance, and everything else.

While a big part of this preview feels comedic, it’s really about Villanelle working in order to size up who she believes to be competition. She wants to see if she can make Rhian crack but judging from this alone, it’s not going to be that easy. We wouldn’t really want it to be, anyway. Isn’t a lot of what makes this show great the challenge?

This article was written by Jessica Carter.

