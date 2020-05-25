Killing Eve season 3 finale promo: Villanelle dances, reunites with Eve







Are you prepared for the Killing Eve season 3 finale to arrive on BBC America this coming weekend? Then prepare for ALL sorts of excitement!

Want to get some more news on Killing Eve in video form? Then be sure to check out our own finale expectations below! Once you do check it out, remember to then also subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our show playlist. We’ll have some other insight coming before long…

In the video below, you can see all sorts of little exciting snippets for what’s coming up. There is a lot of great, juicy stuff in here from start to finish — think, first and foremost, in terms of Eve and Villanelle reuniting! After the two of them spent a great deal of the season apart they’re now in a place where they are actually spending time together. Will they have a unified goal? Well, they each do have an ax to grind, so we don’t think that trying to kill each other is going to be at the top of the priority list.

Oh, and it seems like Villanelle is going to be spending a little more time with the other female assassin we’ve recently come to know — one that was responsible for what’s going to happen to poor Mo. As a matter of fact, she’s dancing with her … and you gotta think that there is some sort of shocking endgame happening there.

What else is worth noting?

Think in terms of a heated moment between Geraldine and her mother Carolyn. Are we going to see all of the truth come out here? Is the grief that the two share about to tear them apart entirely? We just hope that there are some satisfying conclusions to this story.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to the Killing Eve finale

What do you most want to see when it comes to the Killing Eve season 3 finale?

Then be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to stick around for some more news on the series. (Photo: BBC America.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







