Killing Eve season 3 episode 8 (finale): What should you expect?







Next week, Killing Eve season 3 episode 8 is going to be here — and it goes without saying that it’s going to be eventful. This is the final episode of the season and clearly, there are a lot of balls that are being juggled in the air at the moment.

What’s one of the biggest ones? Think along the lines of seeing Eve and Villanelle potentially set to work together. Think of everything that is going on at the moment — Villanelle has pushed away almost every single person around her. She left Dasha for dead, she left Konstantin after he had a heart attack, and she murdered her mother earlier this season. We’re basically at a spot here where she doesn’t have a lot of allies … except for Eve, who really shouldn’t have all that much of a reason to want to work with her. Yet, Eve does have that innate fascination with her.

Are the two going to do whatever they can to take down the Twelve? Is it possible that Carolyn could join them? We wonder if that is possible, but we also have concerns as to whether or not she’s going to be able to process and effectively do anything at the moment. Just remember what happened at the end of the episode tonight — she’s been stewing and trying to deal with Kenny’s death all season. We’ve wanted to see her take some steps forward … but that has been one of the biggest issues with her story all season long.

