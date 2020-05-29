Lucifer season 5: Lauren German on premiere-date wait (and cursing?)







We know that everyone is craving a Lucifer season 5 premiere date — and that even includes some people within the show’s cast.

For the time being, Netflix has not included the series in any listings for upcoming premiere dates — which, of course, leads to concerns that the show won’t be coming in June. We know that the streaming service may be doing one of a couple different things here, whether it is alloting post-production more time or simply stretching out their original programming. They may realize that the longer the health crisis lasts, the more barren their upcoming months could be with original programming (and this is a streaming service that has more shows than anyone).

For some more news on Lucifer in video form, be sure to check out some of the latest thoughts on the future below! Once you watch, subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube for more and then view our series playlist for more.

In a post on Twitter recently, star Lauren German (Chloe) herself confirmed that even she doesn’t have all of the information as to when the show is coming back:

I wish I could tell you all that are kindly and eagerly asking: I/we/they have no idea what the release date is for #lucifer S5. All I know is S5 is being broken into two parts – like two seasons. An announcement will be made at some point.

This tweet is at least another reminder that season 5 is being split up, meaning that you’ll get the first half over the coming months and then the second half either later this year or, potentially, in early 2021. (We originally thought we’d get all of it this year but now? Who knows.) We still have hope for a season 6 but even that is up in the air.

Given that show executive producer Ildy Modrovich noted recently that a premiere-date announcement could be coming before long, that’s something to anticipate.

For those who are wanting scoop of the more-humorous variety, German also had the following to say as to whether or not we could see Chloe take advantage of the fewer language restrictions that exist on Netflix this season — in other words, if she’s cursing a lot:

I don’t believe that Chloe swears in S5. There may be a few curse words from other characters (oh my!) I do all my filthy awful offensive dirty vile tawdry unacceptable real life cursing off camera.

When do you want to see Lucifer season 5 on the air?

Be sure to share in the comments! Also, remember to stick around for some other news. (Photo: Netflix.)

I wish I could tell you all that are kindly and eagerly asking: I/we/they have no idea what the release date is for #lucifer S5. All I know is S5 is being broken into two parts – like two seasons. An announcement will be made at some point. Thank you ❤️ https://t.co/KS3dNJPmd3 — Lauren German (@LaurenGerman) May 25, 2020

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







