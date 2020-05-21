Lucifer season 5 premiere date news coming ‘soon,’ says EP







For everyone out there excited to see Lucifer season 5 on Netflix, consider this some very welcome news! You’ll be getting more info on that sooner rather than later.

In a new post on Twitter, co-showrunner Ildy Modrovich confirmed that a reveal on the premiere date is finally about to be announced. Maybe it will be at the end of this week, or maybe before the end of the month. She’s certainly hinting that Netflix isn’t going to keep us waiting for too much longer.

Our personal sentiment is that originally, the first half of season 5 probably would have been either announced or released by now — yet, the global health crisis has stalled some post-production and it took everyone some more time to get it together. We’ll be more than happy if Lucifer comes back either next month or in early July, since that would still give us some great content this summer.

As for beyond that, there are still question marks aplenty. The second half of season 5 technically is still incomplete, so the cast and crew would need to reunite for that. Meanwhile, there are still questions aplenty surrounding season 6. Will it happen? We remain cautiously optimistic, but in light of some reports it’s best not to guarantee anything at present.

The most important thing to note right now is simply this: There’s a lot of great stuff still to come from Lucifer Morningstar’s world. Think eight more episodes sooner rather than later, and hopefully a chance to see him emerge from hell after heading down there in the season 4 finale. Our hope is that at some point next month, we’ll have a chance to see a trailer.

