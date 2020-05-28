Grey’s Anatomy season 17: What’s next for Ellen Pompeo, Meredith Grey







Meredith Grey is the engine that makes Grey’s Anatomy go. She’s the title character, the cornerstone, and there’s no way to imagine the story moving forward without her. Ellen Pompeo has been brilliant for sixteen seasons now, and we’re getting set to move into an exciting, dramatic new chapter … though we can’t say when it will premiere.

Want some more Grey’s Anatomy video insight now? Then be sure to watch some of the latest at the bottom of this article! After you do that, be sure to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our full show playlist. We’ll have more news coming up!

So while we wait for more news on the ABC fall schedule, let alone filming dates, why not share some suggestions as to where Meredith’s story could go from here? Check out our handy list below with some thoughts…

1. Explore her medical career first – We know that there are some other tantalizing subjects floating around out there, but this show has always had medicine at the forefront. What sort of discoveries is Meredith working on? What’s the state of her career after running so close to losing her license? We want to focus in first on her achievements, as Meredith is someone who has inspired people all over the world — let’s keep that going at a time the world needs such inspiration.

2. Who will she turn to now? – For the earlier days of the series, Cristina was her person. More recently, Alex stepped into that role of confidante. With him gone, we still think the writers need to figure out where Meredith turns now in moments where she needs that sounding board. Is it Bailey, given the two have such a history? Is it someone a little more recent to the show like Jo, or someone she considers family like Amelia or Maggie?

3. The romantic dilemma – We think helping DeLuca is more important than trying to rekindle things, given that his bipolar status could be an important part of season 17 in the early going. Focus on establishing things between the two of them before looking at Cormac Hayes as a serious relationship option. We just don’t want to see this become a love triangle that gets drawn out forever.

4. More of Meredith as a mom – As the kids get older, it’s only inevitable that their personalities will start to come out more. This, in turn, allows us to see more of Meredith’s own personality and there is a lot of great storytelling to be had here.

Related News – Be sure to get some more updates about Grey’s Anatomy in terms of its finale ratings!

What do you want to see from Meredith moving into Grey’s Anatomy season 16?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, be sure to stick around for some other news related to the series. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







