Grey’s Anatomy season 16 finale: Extended ratings show series’ strength

Thanks to some new ratings data uncovered per The Hollywood Reporter, the series has more than quadrupled its initial 1.4 rating in the 18-49 demographic for last month’s finale when you factor in some other numbers. Think in terms here of DVR figures and streams for the first 35 days. It went from a 1.4 rating all the way up to a 5.98 rating, and from 7.33 million viewers to 16.5 million viewers.

What do we take away from these numbers? The percentage gain for the 35-day numbers was higher for the 18-49 demographic, which is a reminder that younger viewers are the ones taking the most advantage of delayed viewing. When you look at numbers from across the industry, that is not really all that much of a surprise. It is also a reminder that the series continues to bring forward big numbers, as this is the strongest 35-day performance for the show since the premiere. It even outperformed the departure of Justin Chambers, which was an enormous installment when it comes to the history of the series.

Grey’s Anatomy will be back for a season 17, but like many other things in the world at the moment, there is tremendous uncertainty as to when that it could be. There’s a chance that it will be as early as the fall, but we need to see the ABC schedule first. As per usual in times like these, safety has to be front of mind in any decision that is made.

