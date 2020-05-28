Will a Supergirl – Stargirl crossover happen someday?







We’re only two episodes into the first season of Stargirl and yet, conversations about crossovers are happening already. Or, at the very least some folks associated with the show are being asked about it.

Let’s just start here by making our own point of view on this fairly clear — we’re not sure that this is something that needs to happen anytime soon. We’d rather see Courtney Whitmore and company get a full season under their belt before anything serious starts to happen within the crossover realm. There’s no real reason to rush conversations, just as there is no real reason to take away from further building this world. Plus, the Arrowverse can be somewhat daunting and confusing to newcomers and there may be Stargirl viewers who aren’t up to date with what is happening on several other shows.

For now, though, a crossover with Supergirl may make at least some sense — or at least it does to series star Brec Bessinger. Speaking to TV Guide, here’s what she had to say on the idea of crossovers:

“Just the names in general kind of lend them to needing to work together … In the beginning, we didn’t know we were going to be a part of the Arrowverse. We were strictly just supposed to be DC Universe. We didn’t know where else we were going to go and so finding out that we were going to get to join that family and that huge fanbase that’s already there, it’s really exciting.”

One of the other reasons why a crossover is so unlikely is simply that there are no big plans for them across all shows over the next year. In the wake of what’s going on in the world and the uncertainty of various productions, the only real crossover being talked about is Batwoman alongside new series Superman & Lois. Stargirl has shown itself to be a solid summer hit through two episodes, so maybe those conversations will heat up next year. There’s just nor eason for the conversation yet.

The best way to describe all of this feels fairly simple: Never say never. Given that the Arrowverse has subtly nodded to other DC Universe series, let alone Ezra Miller’s version of The Flash and Brandon Routh’s Superman, you can be confident that a crossover of some sort could be considered.

Do you want any Stargirl crossovers in the near future?

