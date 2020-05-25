Stargirl episode 3 spoilers: Is Courtney going overboard?







As we prepare for Stargirl episode 3 airing on DC Universe and The CW next week, there’s a lot to be excited about. Courtney now has the costume together, and she’s also starting to understand the impact that she can make. Yet, it is very easy in this position to be overly ambitious. You’re starting to feel a sense of power and importance that you never have before.

Yet, there is such a thing as pushing it too far. (Warning: Spoilers if you haven’t seen this week’s episode just yet.) Courtney, with the help of Pat, was able to score some of her first impressive victories. That’s great! Yet, doing this by no means guarantees that she’s going to have another one right away. She wants to take out the Injustice Society of America as quick as possible, but there could be a dangerous ripple effect to some of her decisions. That is something that Pat explicitly warns her about … but will she listen before there are more problems?

Below, CarterMatt has the full Stargirl episode 3 synopsis with some more insight all about what lies ahead:

THIS IS OUR DESTINY – After a dangerous confrontation with a member of the Injustice Society of America, Pat (Luke Wilson) warns Courtney (Brec Bassinger) to back down from her attempts to go after them. But when she encounters what she believes to be a message from one of them, she urges Pat to help her. Meanwhile, Barbara (Amy Smart) makes strides at work, which impresses her new boss Jordan (Neil Jackson). Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Trae Romano, Christopher James Baker, Meg DeLacy and Hunter Sansone also star. Michael Nankin directed the episode written by Colleen McGuinness (#103). Original airdate 6/2/2020. Every episode of DC’s STARGIRL will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

In general, we do think that there’s a lot to love about what is going on with Stargirl as a show — it has the tone of a big-budget superhero movie on TV, one that is fun and enthusiastic but also still grounded just enough to work. It isn’t as dark and brooding as a lot of the Arrowverse is and, for now, we think that is definitely a good thing.

