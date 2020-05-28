Agents of SHIELD season 7 premiere: What’s happening with May?







The Agents of SHIELD season 7 premiere arrived on ABC tonight, and from the get-go we had a feeling that this was going to be great. We had time travel, an LMD version of Coulson, Franklin Dr. Roosevelt, and some emotional moments throughout.

It’s hard to really pinpoint which one moment we appreciated the most, whether it be Daisy interacting with this new version of Coulson to him making a couple of Dad Jokes. We needed some of this fun to better balance out the fact that there were also Chronicoms causing chaos throughout the time period.

One of the craziest things about the episode came in the closing minutes — after all, Coulson uncovered that in order to save SHIELD, he would also have to save HYDRA. It’s about the greater good sometimes, right? You have to put your eyes on the prize here, and that is trying to ensure that the future is what it’s meant to be. That is completely in jeopardy and it’s one of the things that SHIELD is so very desperate to try and fix.

Yet, as interesting as that reveal was, we knew that there was going to be something crazier in the closing seconds. Isn’t there always? Enoch found himself in trouble when May was missing … or was she? She was really just hovering over him and we’re left with ALL sorts of questions. Is this even May anymore? Can she be trusted? It’s a great way to kick off the season, if nothing else … and it could give us a lot of drama surrounding that character’s future. (We’ve already had other characters embracing the dark side — no more, please!)

