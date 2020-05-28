NCIS: Los Angeles season 12: How will the episodes be structured?







We should start off this NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 article with a reminder — we’re months away from the premiere, at least.

Yet, there are still a lot of questions as to precisely how the new season is going to play out. After all, this is a series that does like to tell stories in relatively real time, and it’s probably hard for the writers to prepare some of that when they don’t know for sure when the episodes will film! We’d love it to be later this summer but even then, there are no guarantees.

Can we make some predictions, though? Certainly, with one of the biggest ones being that NCIS: Los Angeles is going to continue to operate independently of what’s happening in the world. By that, we mean mostly that they’ll begin the season by finishing off some of the stories that they were planning for the end of season 11. After that, they can then get into telling some more stories. There would probably be a time jump mixed in here, and we imagine that they will figure out how to combine this with also some stories that are fairly timeless. You can do your best to not set some episodes at a particular time of the year, that way they will be relevant no matter what. (With that being said, it’d rule out there being a Halloween or Christmas episode.)

As for whether or not the final episodes will be added to the already-standard episode order for this season, we doubt that. We’d just be happy in this current climate to get 22, let alone 24 or something more than that. With everything being so up in the air at the moment, the most important thing is that we’re all going to need to be patient. Safety matters most, and the more that happens now, the more likely it is the cast will be back to work later.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news on NCIS: Los Angeles season 12, including our hopes for Deeks!

How do you think these NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episodes will be structured?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember here to stick around for some other news. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







