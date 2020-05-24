NCIS: Los Angeles season 12: Our hopes for Eric Christian Olsen’s Deeks







Are you ready for NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 to debut? We understand, especially at a time where you want that escapism.

Unfortunately, we are going to be waiting for quite a long time still in order to see more new episodes on the air. Think in terms of this fall, at the earliest. Nonetheless, we don’t think that it’s ever too early to speculate, and we’re continuing our weekly spotlight series now with a discussion all about Marty Deeks. Eric Christian Olsen has long been a major part of this series, but he’s also somewhat unique. Deeks is a part of the LAPD rather than NCIS, so there’s potential for different stories for him than anyone else. Meanwhile, you also have potential for even more with his bar, and of course his relationship with Kensi.

So where can the story go for this character moving forward? Let’s go ahead and offer at least a handful of suggestions.

1. Feature more of what’s going on with Deeks at the LAPD – We’d love to see more interactions between him and other characters there, plus individual missions that he’s tasked with. Sure, we understand that he’s not the sole focus of the show, but this does feel like something that could be emphasized a little more than we get it. Maybe a couple of times a season would be ideal.

2. More undercover Deeks! – This is always going to be, mostly because he often is so self-aware of the sheer insanity of some of the situations he finds himself in.

3. Allow him and Kensi to start a family – We know that they want it, and it feels like time to deliver something when it comes to this story. It doesn’t even have to be the two having a baby biologically! We also do think there’s a way to do this that doesn’t require either of the characters to leave the team.

4. What could we see more of at the bar? – What if Deeks had to hire someone else? What other sort of little business problems could he run into there? What we like about the story is that the issues there can be so small, and it goes in complete contrast to the big, life-or-death situations that the entire team has while out in the field.

What do you want to see for Deeks moving into NCIS: Los Angeles season 12?

