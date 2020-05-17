NCIS: Los Angeles season 12: What could lie ahead for Sam Hanna?







NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 is officially coming — we don’t know for sure when it will premiere, but at least we know that it is. Isn’t that worth celebrating in itself?

Well, for the sake of this article, we want to continue to spotlight the future of one key character to the story — LL Cool J’s Sam Hanna. Much like with G. Callen when we spotlighted him last week, we know that there is a lot of fantastic stuff to explore here. Sam is a fighter, a leader, and someone who has dealt with his fair share of trauma. Much of the show goes as he does.

With that, let’s go ahead and share five suggestions as to where Sam’s story could go moving into season 12!

1. More of the Argento storyline – Sam was front and center for a lot of the action at the end of the finale, and it feels like this is going to be a big arc moving forward. He’s compelling villain, someone who will cause chaos thanks to his connections just as much as his actions. Sam can’t stop him just by going out in the field.

2. What’s next for Sam and Katherine? – We don’t know what the long-term future for the two of them is, but we do think there’s something more to explore here. The two of them are just so different in a lot of ways, and you can see this being a situation of opposites attracting. Yet, it could also crash and burn. Sam just has to continue to find himself romantically after losing Michelle and it may very well take some time.

3. Can we see more of Sam’s family? – It still is an important part of who he is and yet, it’s not explored all that much. More personal insight into his kids’ lives will give us a much better sense of how he is doing and how he remains an active part of their lives.

4. More of Sam’s future on the job – We still don’t know how long Hetty is going to be in charge of the team, so we do think we want to see him and Callen both working as mentors to others, helping to ensure that the future of the team is solidified.

5. Sam/Callen moments aplenty – Whether they are funny or serious, keep them going! These remain an essential part of the show and we never want to see them evaporate.

What do you want to see for Sam Hanna moving forward on NCIS: Los Angeles season 12?

