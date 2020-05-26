NCIS season 18: What could the future hold for Jimmy Palmer?







As we prepare for NCIS season 18 on CBS, we think that there’s a lot to be excited about across the board. We know these characters so well, after all, and there’s a comfort that is much needed in times like this. There’s also potential for them to try new things, and that’s one of the focuses of this week’s spotlight on Jimmy Palmer.

Want to get some more news on NCIS in video form? Then be sure to watch our take on the season 18 renewal below! Once you watch, be sure to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our playlist for ongoing coverage.

Brian Dietzen, year in and year out, gets to play one of the most likable and relatable characters on the show. He’s not the most obvious hero on a show like this, but he gets these wonderful moments to shine … and also moments we can reflect and laugh at.

So what can the writers do for Brian/Jimmy moving forward? Here are a handful of suggestions…

1. Can we see more of Jimmy’s family? – While we’ve seen at least some reminders of McGee’s wife and kids on the show over the years, it feels like NCIS hasn’t given us a real update on Palmer’s family life in ages. It doesn’t have to be some sort of substantial arc, but an episode-long story where we get some fun moments is very much due.

2. What about an assistant? – This was such a great one-episode story from last season, where it was clear that Jimmy was overworked with having to do effectively the jobs of two different people … and then it was totally forgotten about. We’d like to see him get a little bit of help in season 18, even if it’s someone who only appears in five or six episodes. We can assume that they’re around even when we don’t see them otherwise!

3. More difficult/unusual autopsies – We know that Palmer is more than capable of handling some of the run-of-the-mill autopsies and cases. There’s something a little bit more exciting about throwing into the weirdest, most challenging cases … not that we want to put more work on the guy since he’s exhausted already!

4. More bromance moments with Torres – How can you not want this in the aftermath of the great art class fiasco? Seriously.

5. Can we put Jimmy undercover? – We always love it when a team member gets to do something that is so far beyond their job description. That tends to happen for Palmer at least once a season or two, with “Blarney” being a great recent example. This time around, why not showcase some of what Jimmy can do out in the field with a little bit of training from the agents?

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS and how Ziva could appear again!

What do you want to see from Jimmy Palmer on NCIS season 18?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember here to stick around for some other news. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







