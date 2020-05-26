American Horror Story season 10 officially delayed at FX







The future of American Horror Story season 10 has been in question for quite some time now and finally, it’s official — it won’t be on in 2020.

Today, FX confirmed the delay for the anthology series, which has been unable to start production due to the global health crisis. While some shows may be able to resume production and premiere at alternate times, it doesn’t work for every single one of them on the roster … and American Horror Story is a pretty great example of that.

So what are some of the problems here? This is a series, for starters, that was supposedly reliant on a very particular part of the year for filming. With the filming delay, the climate for production this year wouldn’t work perfectly. Rumor had it that the beach or, at the very least, the sea was going to be an integral part of the story this time around.

Meanwhile, this is also a show that benefits heavily from airing around Halloween. If there is no way to effectively premiere the show at around that point, it does put producers in a spot where they may feel like waiting is best. We would be shocked, with this in mind, if season 10 airs before fall 2021. Waiting is best to take advantage of when viewers are craving in particular this brand of television.

FX did confirm today that they are ordering a spin-off of the series that will consist of standalone episodes, similar to Black Mirror or The Twilight Zone. That is something that executive producer Ryan Murphy had teased on social media beforehand.

