American Horror Story spin-off being planned by Ryan Murphy







American Horror Story is partially responsible for modernizing the anthology format. Now, executive producer Ryan Murphy is looking to take it to yet another level.

In a new post on Instagram this morning, Murphy confirmed that a new spin-off series is coming entitled American Horror Stories, which are going to be self-contained episodes with a beginning, middle, and end. It feels almost like The Twilight Zone or Black Mirror in that way, but more with Murphy’s signature tone. While he announced the news while sharing an image of a Zoom call with some of his favorite actors, there is no confirmation that any of these people would appear. Meanwhile, it is not clear if this show would air on FX (where the flagship American Horror Story is broadcast) or Netflix, where Murphy is housed now under an overall deal.

Will the idea of this series work? Almost certainly, given that viewers are looking for stories that they can watch and digest easily. It would also give him a chance to work with a lot of his favorite performers even if they have other gigs elsewhere. Take, for example, if Sarah Paulson has a full-time job on another show and only so much time to give here. Maybe Jessica Lange doesn’t want to get on board a full season but loves a one-episode idea. This is something that could totally work.

Hopefully, this news helps to keep you engaged in the franchise, especially since there is no guarantee as to whether or not a new season is going to happen

Would you watch an American Horror Story spin-off in this vein?

