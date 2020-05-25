Agents of SHIELD season 7 spoilers: Chloe Bennet on Daisy’s arc







Are you prepared for the Agents of SHIELD season 7 premiere? We’ve got a big, powerful episode airing on ABC this week. What’s at the center of it? Time travel, for starters, but it’s also about characters defining who they are and what their future is.

We’re not sure that there is an Agents of SHIELD character who has gone through a more powerful journey than Daisy. Think about who she was as Skye in the early going … but then also who she’s become as Daisy. She understands her powers and what it means for her to be a hero. The relationships that she has with those around her are also very much different.

Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, here is some of what the actress had to say on the subject:

If anything, this season she is a perfect hybrid of all the versions we have seen of her. I feel like I’ve played so many versions of her within the show, because each season was so, so different, whether it was aesthetically or what she was going through and how much pain…. It’s not Skye Season 1 where she’s learning about this world. It’s not Daisy Season 2, where she coming to terms with discovering her powers. It’s not Daisy Season 3, where she’s coming to terms with the responsibility of being a superhero. It’s not Season 5, where she’s coming to terms with the idea that Coulson might not always be there, and it’s not Season 6, where she was her finding her own self after someone so important to her was gone.

To us, one of the most exciting things about the upcoming season is going to be seeing what happens the LMD version of Coulson. It’s so much more like the original than Sarge ever was, so how will someone like Daisy react to him? We imagine that there will be something very much interesting about that…

