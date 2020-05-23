Agents of SHIELD season 7: Chloe Bennet responds to spin-off chatter







Is it possible that there could be an Agents of SHIELD spin-off at some point in the future? We know that we’d be interested, given that Daisy / Quake is a great character and there is a lot more story to tell with her. There is for a lot of these characters entering the seventh and final season.

Unfortunately, though, nothing seems to be happening at the moment. There have been some social-media rumors as of late that Daisy could be coming to Disney+, but in a recent post on Twitter, Chloe Bennet denied most of the conversation. She noted instead that she hadn’t heard anything about it … other than on Twitter, of course.

Want to get some more news when it comes to Agents of SHIELD right now? Then be sure to watch our hopes for the season below! After you do that, subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube for some other news and view our series playlist.

Does this mean that a spin-off down the road is impossible? Hardly, given that Marvel does tend to be rather secretive about some of their projects. Bennet does seem open to the idea, so we’ll have to wait and see what the future holds! If nothing else, we’d love to see her pop up on a series somewhere. We know that Disney+ does have overall a really robust library of programming on the way, especially when it comes to Marvel properties.

For now, though, we’re hoping that the final Agents of SHIELD season does offer up closer to a number of big character arcs — we want to be satisfied, after all, in the event that we don’t see any of these characters again! There is still plenty of time left for the writers to have succeeded in that … and then, we can better figure out what the future holds.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Agents of SHIELD, including some premiere scoop

Do you want to see an Agents of SHIELD spin-off revolving around Daisy?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, be sure to stick around to get some other insight all about the series. (Photo: ABC.)

I wish that were true… but they aren’t… I haven’t heard anything about that besides on twitter 😞 https://t.co/McSkx345YJ — Chloe Bennet (@chloebennet) May 18, 2020

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







