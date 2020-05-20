Agents of SHIELD season 7 premiere video: Enter the Great Depression







The Agents of SHIELD season 7 premiere is set to arrive on ABC come a week from Wednesday, and the latest sneak peek is a reminder of many things. Take, for example, the sense of adventure that is going to come from the new setting. Not only that, but also some of the stakes that are present there.

Below, you can see some of your favorite characters doing their best to roam about in the Great Depression, which they understand already to be a very different world. Mack recognizes immediately that he’s going to be forced to deal with the unfortunate consequences of the era; meanwhile, Coulson is still figuring out who he ultimately is given the fact that he is now more or less an LMD. There’s going to be a lot of humor present throughout this season with that … or at least as much as can be allotted while also still allowing this show to remain what it’s been over the past few years.

By the end of the sneak peek, you have a chance to see Deke do his best to chime in with some useful information … but the problem for him is that just because you know a lot of important information doesn’t mean that you’re actually going to be successful in going about town. They’re going to have to find their way in the world quickly … otherwise, they could be killed by more than just the typical adversaries.

Let’s hope that, even with the time travel, this final season is a celebration of just about everything that came before it.

