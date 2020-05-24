Billions season 5 episode 4: Shark Tank star Daymond John makes cameo







We know that Billions is a show that does cameos and does them extremely well. It’s also easy to figure out why famous people would be there. This is a world of rich, powerful people who understand the meaning of both money and influence.

In the end, wasn’t Daymond John a perfect cameo for this weekend’s new episode? We certainly think so, especially since Axe was going what he could in an opportunity-zone battle against Mike Prince. It’s one that would require him to get a certain leverage, and a big part of that meant getting further inroads with the community. Even though he was from there, that wasn’t enough for him to make a powerful-enough argument.

Hence, him trying to get the Shark Tank star on board. It was entertaining, especially seeing just how hard Daymond shut him down. It was a memorable cameo for the businessman, who has about as fantastic a success story there is. He doesn’t suffer fools with Axe, and he’s also careful about his collaborations.

While Daymond was obviously a top choice of Axe for the venture, he eventually was able to find help elsewhere in Franklin (The Blacklist actor Harry Lennix), who has made a number of other appearances on the show over the years.

Note that this is not the first time that we have seen a Shark Tank star pop up within the world of Billions, as we previously had a chance to see Mark Cuban make an appearance for a scene with Damian Lewis. It’s also not even the first big cameo this season, as wrestler Becky Lynch made a brief-but-fun appearance in the premiere as she lent Wendy a helping hand.

