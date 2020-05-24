Billions season 5 episode 5 spoilers: Chuck, Wendy, & an emergency







No matter where characters are within the world of Billions, they are almost always going to find a way to be thrown together. That’s been true for past seasons, and it’s also going to be true entering season 5 episode 5 when it arrives on Showtime next weekend.

What do we know about this episode in advance? Well, Chuck and Wendy are going to find themselves thrown into a crisis. Each of them has been dealing as of late with the aftermath of their divorce announcement, and now they have to find a way to be on the same page. It’s not altogether easy when they haven’t been in forever — they couldn’t even figure out how to announce the divorce together! They also have their own separate issues on their respective plates that they are also going to be dealing with.

Want a few more details now? Then be sure to view the full Billions season 5 episode 5 synopsis:

Axe must reckon with his past to secure his future. Chuck plots against Axe with the help of some old associates. Chuck and Wendy both try to move on, but get forced together by an emergency. Wendy and Taylor embark on a new venture.

A lot of what makes Billions so interesting are the circumstances and the context. The idea of Chuck plotting against Axe is not surprising — we’ve seen this happen from the very start of the show. Yet, how does it happen now? How much does the past factor into the present? The story with Wendy and Taylor does have at least somewhat of a new sheen on it — these two could be formidable together, but they also have to get on the same page and that’s difficult since they’ve been long driven by individual priorities.

By the end of this episode, we at least predict that a few characters will be in a different spot than before.

