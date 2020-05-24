





Is Batwoman new tonight on The CW? Within this article, we’re going to answer that question … and then raise many others.

Without further ado, though, let’s go ahead and get some of the bad news out of the way — after all, there is no new episode coming on the network tonight. Why not? Well, last week ended up being the finale! It wasn’t meant to be the end of the road, though, and that means that there are some other stories that the show is going to have to address when it comes back. Think along the lines of that “Bruce Wayne” ending and what that means for the future of Gotham.

The unfortunate news is now twofold — you’re going to be waiting until we get around to 2021 to see the other side of this. To go along with that, we also don’t know who is even going to play Batwoman at this point. Ruby Rose shockingly announced her departure from the series this week, with reports suggesting that she struggled with the move to Vancouver and then also the busy schedule that went along with the show. The series has to find a way to recast the character in a way that makes some sense, and following that also then throw you right back into chaos.

Will viewers even watch the new generation of Batwoman? We do think that there will be some attention given to the start of the season out of curiosity, but the future will be all about how good the new lead and the surrounding show is. Hopefully, the writers and the cast are going to find a way to pull this off. We also still have to figure out when the show is even going to start filming again. After all, even that is currently up in the air due to the global health crisis.

