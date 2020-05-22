Batwoman EP on Ruby Rose exit, season 2 opportunity







Let’s face it — it’s not easy to recover from losing the lead actor of your television show. It’s even harder when the show is Batwoman and you’re dealing with the loss of your title character.

It’s not going to be easy to replace Ruby Rose. That much is clear. She’s had such an enormous impact on the first season and it’s the first time that the Arrowverse has been forced to do something like this. They have to recast a main character — as we’ve already said, we don’t think that they should just go for someone who looks the most like Rose. It’s more about finding someone who fits the character and can put a good spin on it.

Executive producer Marc Guggenheim is one of the first people on board Batwoman directly to comment on Ruby’s exit, and he told Collider that while this is going to be a challenge, it’s one the team is ready for:

…I was talking to one of the Batwoman writers, the other day, and we were saying how, in this, is a great creative opportunity. I think there’ll be people who come to the show, quite frankly, just to see how the writers choose to handle this. I’m a big believer that anytime you face a production challenge, and sometimes it’s in cast while sometimes it’s just logistics, in that challenge, lies a creative opportunity. I was actually talking about that with Beth Schwartz, the other day. We were talking about how, once production presumes posts the pandemic, how are we going to work with all these different limitations? And it’s the exact same thing, which is that, in those limitations and in those challenges lie the chance to do something new and different, and come up with a clever creative solution. That, to me, is the fun part of the job.

It’s clear from Guggenheim’s comment that this casting change is something that the team has been bracing for, and now they have to figure out if they ever want to address or explain it. One of the most other high-profile recastings was on Fox’s Last Man Standing, and they chose to make a joke about how the new Mandy is suddenly significantly taller than the previous iteration and blonde. Of course, that’s a different show than a dark, superhero drama.

How do you think that Batwoman should handle the exit?

