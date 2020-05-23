Snowpiercer episode 2 sneak peek: Can Melanie calm first class?







Coming up on TNT tomorrow night, you’re going to have a chance to see Snowpiercer episode 2. What’s coming up in it? We’re going to see the aftermath of the story from the premiere, of course, and that includes trying to keep people calm.

Take, for example, in the sneak peek below (via TV Guide) — this is where Jennifer Connelly’s character of Melanie does her best “rebellion? What rebellion?” to some frantic people in first class. Keeping people from freaking out isn’t the easiest thing in the world … but they probably have a reason to do so here given what’s going on elsewhere. No matter the setting or the place in time, people are always going to get upset about the idea of death.

At some point within this episode, be prepared to see things escalate across the board — we gotta imagine that Melanie will have her hands full trying to contain passengers as the investigation heats up. A big part of the fun for this show is going to be where it finds its own identity from the original — to us, it’s going to come mostly in the presentation of these characters. The better that it can pull that off, the more addictive the show will be. Connelly could be a key factor in all of it, and it’s great that this show managed to secure a performer of her caliber for it.

We definitely at least know one thing already — Snowpiercer is off to a pretty solid start. There’s a lot to love in terms of the premiere’s ratings, and if this train can keep its momentum, we imagine that TNT will love having it around. (It will at least be worth its long development cycle.) With it being renewed for a second season in advance, you don’t have to worry about anything in the short-term.

