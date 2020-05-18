Snowpiercer episode 2 spoilers: Layton’s investigation heats up







Curious to learn a few details on Snowpiercer episode 2 following the big premiere today? Let’s just say that an investigation is going to be heating up! This is a show about murder, about a frozen earth, and with a lot of pressure. The Bong Joon-ho film has an enormous following already, and this show does have a good bit to look up to.

Luckily, we do think it has a good bit going for it — think in terms of a great cast and a story that is almost certain to take some more twists the longer that it goes. We can’t say for certain how faithful it will stay to some of the source material, but we are excited to see some of it explored a little bit further.

Want some other details? Below, CarterMatt has the full Snowpiercer episode 2 synopsis:

Layton (Daveed Diggs) uses his new position as train detective to investigate the murder while gathering intel for the revolution on the side. Meanwhile, Melanie (Jennifer Connelly) faces a resource crisis, with potentially drastic consequences for the entire train.

One of the other things that we are perhaps the most excited to see is just what the show translates to in terms of its ratings. This is a time in which there should be a lot of people looking for a television escape. Will they find one here? The struggle with new cable series sometimes is working to discover an audience when there are so many other options elsewhere. We’d hope that it could figure that out, but doing so is far from easy.

We’re excited to see where this story goes in television form, and we’ll see what Layton is going to be able to accomplish. Everyone is going to be struggling in order to figure out how to keep this train running, but literally and metaphorically.

