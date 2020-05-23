Stumptown season 2: Cobie Smulders reacts to renewal news







Earlier this week, there was some news that came out to the delight of many people out there: You will have a chance to see a Stumptown season 2 at some point in the future!

Now, we should note first and foremost that we have no clear idea when it will be — ABC has yet to unveil a fall schedule, which means that we could theoretically not see most of their shows back until the new year. Yet, we know that there are hopes for Dancing with the Stars and maybe The Bachelorette in the fall … time will tell. It’s much too early to know for sure and there are a lot of balls that are currently in the air.

For now, though, let’s celebrate more Stumptown coming up — after all, this is what star Cobie Smulders is clearly doing now! If you look below via the actress’ Twitter page, you can see a rather fantastic bit of behind-the-scenes fun alongside her message that more of the show is coming. Stumptown was very much a bubble show through most of the year — despite a pretty good promotional campaign it didn’t deliver huge live ratings. Yet, it did build up a loyal following over time and there were people eager to watch it. It’s just that not all of them were necessarily watching live. There were good DVR numbers and we think the show can build up more of an audience in the months to come.

It’s going to be a long time before we have anything close to a for-sure premiere date; with that, let’s just rejoice in the renewal and think a little bit more about what could lie ahead for Dex and some of the other core characters on the show.

