The Rookie, Stumptown, The Conners, black-ish, more renewed by ABC!







While ABC did issue some cancellations today, there was good news for a wide array of the series on their schedule!

Today, it was confirmed that the following series are all coming back for another batch of episodes — Stumptown, mixed-ish, A Million Little Things, The Rookie, American Housewife, black-ish, The Conners, The Goldbergs, Dancing with the Stars, The Bachelor, Shark Tank, and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire. Newsmagazine 20/20 will also be back, not that this is a shock to anyone.

Of these renewals, perhaps the biggest surprise is getting to see more of Stumptown, which was very much on the bubble and had struggled to make a big impact in live ratings. Yet, it pulled strong DVR and streaming numbers which clearly led to the big move being made. The Rookie was a little uncertain but found some footing this season with a new timeslot — we’re not altogether shocked by anything else on the list.

Remember now that Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19, and The Good Doctor were already renewed for additional seasons — hence, the reason why they were not a part of this announcement. We would imagine that there will be an announcement of a fall schedule at some point fairly soon, especially since their whole schedule is solidified. (Head over here to check out some cancellations.) Hopefully, we will see at least some shows back in the fall, but all of this is going to come down to safety. This is definitely not the sort of thing that can be rushed — some networks have already delayed their schedules until midseason. None of these renewals guarantee a specific premiere date, but we’re excited to learn about all of them!

