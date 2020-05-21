Single Parents, Bless This Mess, Schooled canceled; no season 3







ABC today has unleashed their round of renewals and cancellations upon us today — and it’s bad news for comedy fans.

The network has decided after just two seasons to end Single Parents, Bless This Mess, and also The Goldbergs spin-off Schooled. In their own way, all of these decisions are a little surprising — maybe not so much individually, but they certainly are all at once.

Single Parents – In this case, we had a fairly well-reviewed show with a solid cast led by Saturday Night Live alum Taran Killam. The ratings weren’t fantastic, but it felt like this premise could have played out for a little while longer.

Bless This Mess – This is probably the one we’re the most surprised about just because the fish-out-of-water comedy actually felt unique for what was out there at the moment. Also, it didn’t do terribly for some of the season behind The Conners. Clearly, though, ABC has other expectations and may scale back slightly on some of their comedy moving forward.

Schooled – Finally, the Goldbergs spin-off may have just struggled too much with shifting creatives and showrunners. There were a number of different bosses over time and it never seemed to really find its footing or the love that the original show has.

Also, farewell Emergence

The cancellation of this show isn’t altogether a surprise when you look at the numbers, but ABC did invest a lot of money in the marketing campaign. It was a huge gamble from the start, but one that didn’t end up paying off. Their revival of Kids Say the Darndest Things also couldn’t get enough traction to generate another season, though this wasn’t a show they had the same amount of push behind.

What do you think of all of these cancellations?

Is there an individual move in the pile that surprises you?

