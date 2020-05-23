Killing Eve season 3 episode 7 sneak peek: Eve passes along news







Killing Eve season 3 episode 7 is set to arrive on AMC this weekend, and with us being so close to the finale, we gotta believe that this episode is going to be fantastic! We know that it’s going to be dramatic, and the saga of Eve and Villanelle is about to evolve in some interesting ways.

For some more on this, be sure to check out the video below! In this sneak peek, Carolyn and Eve have a conversation about what Villanelle is up to, and Eve tells her about her recent meeting with Dasha. Is Eve too preoccupied with this? That’s something that seems to be a focus of this. Carolyn is starting to get a little frustrated by Eve’s “messiah complex,” where she thinks that she can save Villanelle to some degree.

Does Carolyn have an accurate read on this situation? That’s something that is fair to speculate on at the moment. Personally, we think the situation is a little more complicated than Eve just wanting to save Villanelle; there’s also a risk of her becoming more like her. There’s a lot that is at stake here, and Villanelle seemingly moving up the ranks at the Twelve could cause Eve to be concerned that she is somehow out of reach.

A lot of this show is about a fascination; it’s something that drives Eve. Because she wants to understand Villanelle and there’s a part of her that sees herself in her, we think that she unconsciously wants to move closer to her. She doesn’t see what other people see; with this season so close to the end, we really hope that we actually see more of these two characters in the same place together.

