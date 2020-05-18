Killing Eve season 3 episode 7 promo: The last before finale!







Next week on Killing Eve season 3 episode 7, we have to prepare ourselves to inch ever closer to the end of the road. There are only two episodes left and yet, it feels like there is SO much ground that the show has to cover.

Let’s just frame it like this, shall we? We still don’t have all that much in the way of footage for Eve/Villanelle beyond that bus scene; meanwhile, we still have so many questions to think about. What is Eve going to do following Niko’s near-death experience? Is Villanelle going to find a place to call home after being snubbed and mistreated by almost everyone? Where in the world is the Carolyn story going?

From one vantage point, we do appreciate all of the ambition that has gone into making this season. Yet, we also hope that there are some legitimate answers and there isn’t all that long to provide them. Maybe this entire season is being focused on trying to set up season 4, one where maybe Eve and Villanelle realize that the best way to take down The Twelve is if they do so together. Or, maybe Carolyn joins them and they become one of the most unexpected league of characters imaginable. Maybe we have a big character death at the end of this season that really sets events in further motion — we are particularly concerned about the fate of Konstantin at the moment.

We are going to be immensely sad when this season is over … let’s just hope that before we get there, we are going to be for some more seismic surprises and jaw-dropping moments.

Next Sunday? Wear it down.

Just one more episode before the stunning #KillingEve Season Finale.

May 24 at 9pm on @BBCAmerica and @AMC_TV. pic.twitter.com/VJESftlWqt — Killing Eve (@KillingEve) May 18, 2020

