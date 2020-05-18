Who is Jay Benedict, subject of Killing Eve tribute title card?







At the end of tonight’s Killing Eve season 3 episode 6, you may have noticed a title card dedicated to Jay Benedict. Want more information?

While at the moment we cannot 100% verify everything fully, the tribute seems to be a celebration of the late, great actor, who passed away last month amidst the current global health crisis. You can see a tweet confirming this news according his management at the bottom of this article. Benedict is known for a number of notable television and film credits, including Foyle’s War, Lilyhammer, and The Dark Knight Rises. He was born in the United States, but spent the vast majority of his career working in Europe.

At the time of this writing, we have not been able to confirm a direct connect between Benedict and the BBC America series — he was not credited for appearing in tonight’s episode, and nor does he have any credit listed on his IMDb page. If more information is revealed, we will update this piece; he may very well hold many connections to much of the cast and crew, who admired his work and his longstanding commitment to it. The UK television and film community is very much a tight-knit bunch, and Benedict war a prominent actor with decades work of experience.

Title cards are a loving and significant way to honor someone’s memory following an airing of a given episode. They remain attached to the end credits for all subsequent airings, and work in order to further ensure that viewers remember fully the person and their contributions to society. It is one of the most meaningful tributes that a work of art can give, in particular as they come mere seconds after the ending — undoubtedly one of the most significant parts of any given episode.

We know that there are many out there still suffering amidst the crisis that took Benedict’s life — we hope all of you are safe, and continuing to do what you can in order to help those around you.

Our thoughts and condolences continue to go out to Benedict and his family during what has to be an incredibly difficult time. (Photo: BBC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear client Jay Benedict, who this afternoon lost his battle with COVID-19. Our thoughts are with his family ❤️ — TCG ArtistManagement (@TCGArtist) April 4, 2020

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







