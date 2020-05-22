Single Parents season 3: Fans kick off campaign after cancellation







There are a number of upset people today in the TV world, and for a pretty understandable reason. A number of ABC comedies were canceled, with Single Parents being one of the most ntoable of the bunch.

Given the show’s devoted following, and also the fact that it ended on a cliffhanger, we can’t be too shocked that there is already a clamoring out there to get another season somewhere else. Will that happen? Well, we are in an era of “never say never” when it comes to this sort of thing.

On the surface, we think the most viable contender would be Hulu — Single Parents is produced in part by 20th Century Fox TV, which shares a parent company in Disney with the streaming service. Granted, they also share a parent company with ABC and the network opted to cancel it. If they had really wanted it to air on Hulu, they could’ve moved it there without any “cancellation” talk at all. (Granted, they may not have expected any sort of fan outcry.)

As for another more atypical idea, what about FX? They’ve got a number of dynamic comedies already and a move over there could allow Single Parents to try some new things. FX also shares a parent company with the studio. Another broadcast network home seems unlikely for Single Parents, given that there is very little reason ownership-wise for an NBC or a CBS to watch to take a chance on the show.

We’ll see where it all pans out, but the early buzz and the presence of the #SaveSingleParents hashtag on Twitter is at least a small sign that a movement is beginning. Our philosophy on these is always simple: Expect little, but hope for the best and keep fighting if you want the series back.

If you want more reaction to the cancellation, see what star Taran Killam had to say per his Instagram below…

