





Is Bob Morley leaving The 100? We know that there are going to be some questions about that following the premiere. After all, the character of Bellamy was written out in a rather shocking fashion!

Is this going to be a twist that sticks? Are you going to have to worry about Morley’s status long-term? It doesn’t seem like it. Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, show executive producer Jason Rothenberg noted that this creative arc was designed around something that Morley himself wanted:

Bob [Morley] asked to take some time off this season, and we honored that. We were able to write around it.

Rothenberg also made it clear that you will see Bellamy again, so you don’t have to worry about that at all. The big mystery at the moment is going to be precisely what happened to him, who took him, and where things go from here. This could eventually prove to be a really fantastic arc for Bob — we just hope that at some point during the final season, we have a full episode that is dedicated entirely to his journey. He’s a great enough actor that he definitely deserves an opportunity like this.

In the interim, we’re sure that The 100 will have plenty of other stories to take on — check out what’s going on in the aftermath of the crazy finale events at Sanctum. Or, continuing the journey of Clarke as she deals with losing her mother … and also maybe getting some more answers on Hope. There are a lot of different story-boxes that the writers have to check off. Let’s just hope that this ends up being a satisfying final season — we’re sure that seeing Bellamy again will be worthwhile, whenever it happens. Kudos to the team for letting Morley have some time away.

What did you think about the events of The 100 season 7 premiere?

Are you going to miss Bellamy while he is away from the show? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around for some more news on the show. (Photo: The CW.)

