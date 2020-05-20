The 100 season 7 episode 2 spoilers: The truth about Hope’s past







Are you prepared for The 100 season 7 episode 2 to arrive on The CW next week? Prepare yourself for one of the more informative episodes of the season, as we’re going to have a chance to dive in and learn a little more about Hope. Who is she, exactly? There’s a lot of information that this story can reveal after all of the mysteries that we’ve seen. Think in terms of the Anomaly, and of course her suddenly emerging through it at the end of last season.

This episode is entitled “The Garden,” which does immediately bring to mind the Garden of Eden. Maybe that’s intentional but even if it’s not, we’re sure that this episode will give us at least a little more insight on what’s been … and also what is to come.

For some more insight, remember to check out the full The 100 season 7 episode 2 synopsis right now:

MYSTERIOUS PAST – Echo (Tasya Teles) and Gabriel (Chuku Modu) learn more about Hope (Shelby Flannery) and her mysterious past. Eliza Taylor, Bob Morley, Marie Avgeropuolos, Lindsey Morgan, Richard Harmon, Shannon Kook and JR Bourne also star. Dean White directed the episode written by Jeff Vlaming (#703). Original airdate 5/27/2020.

As this season progresses, we’re sure that there will be more opportunities to dive further into this new world … but the writers/producers are absolutely going to take their time. This is a fairly long season insofar as a final arc goes, so there’s no need to rush individual reveals. We’re just glad that we’re getting to Hope early, since it would’ve been a bummer to be forced to wait on this for some extremely long span of time. (Even though it’s listed as 703 in the above synopsis, it was shot out of order from when it is airing.)

