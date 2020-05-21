NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama inks new CBS Studios deal







Just in case you want some more good news when it comes to NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama, this should prove to be right up your alley!

According to a new report from Deadline, the actor has renewed his first-look deal at CBS TV Studios. The actor has been a part of NCIS since season 14, and he also uses his WV Entertainment banner in order to develop other projects. Some of the ones that he has worked on so far include Hipster Death Rattle, The Turners, and Patriots From the Barrio. He is one of many actors within the CBS world to have a larger development deal. Eric Christian Olsen of NCIS: Los Angeles serves as another example of this.

This new deal is a pretty strong sign that Wilmer is returning to NCIS for another season, not that there was probably any doubt out there about it in the first place. He was just used by CBS this week to promote the show’s potential spot on the fall schedule, and he is probably the most active cast member on social media in terms of behind-the-scenes tidbits. Nick Torres is a vital part of the team, and there’s a great will-they-or-won’t-they arc at the moment between him and Ellie Bishop (Emily Wickersham). He brings so much energy and fun to the show!

Hopefully, we’ll continue to see Wilmer as a part of NCIS for many more years. Technically, the show is only renewed through season 18, but we like to imagine that there are many more years still possible at CBS. Fingers crossed that the series will be able to premiere in the fall — so long as it is safe, of course. That has to matter more than anything else.

