NCIS season 18: What could the future hold for Maria Bello, Jack Sloane?







What could be coming for Jack Sloane on NCIS season 18? While we wait for more news on the future, it does feel like the perfect time to spotlight her! (In general, we have been posting new character spotlights every Tuesday.)

While we know that Maria Bello’s contract expired at the end of season 17, we’ve heard nothing that suggests Jack is going to be leaving the team. With that, what better time than the present to explore different avenues for this character? Jack is someone who has clearly been through a lot, so we’re hoping that season 18 will be chance for the character to have some happier, more peaceful times.

More of her doing what she does best – It feels like we didn’t see enough of Sloane actually showcasing her specific skills in season 17. It would be nice to be able to utilize her more in terms of profiling and understanding the criminal mind. Maybe make her work front and center for a couple of investigations!

Sloane and Gibbs … go figure – There is a reason why “Slibbs” is one of the most-popular NCIS ‘ships out there. It would be nice if season 18 was when Gibbs fully decided to let someone else in and recognize that there is something more there … and for Jack to embrace it equally. It’s already been heavily implied that she has some feelings for Jethro.

Introduce different parts of her past – What we went through last season with Sloane’s backstory was devastating — it would be nice in season 18 to see a focus on some other parts of her past or even some people she associates with outside of the job in the present.

Pair her up with surprising characters – What would a whole story about Sloane and Torres look like? Could Jack end up collaborating with Kasie on something? The more chances you give Maria Bello to work with some individual people, the better.

See more of Sloane and her daughter – We do think that the door has been left more open now for her and Faith to have a deeper relationship, and after what they went through in season 17, it would also be nice for the two to have some warner stories around them — maybe where Faith can understand even more of what her biological mom does for a living.

What do you want to see for Sloane moving into NCIS season 18?

What do you want to see for Sloane moving into NCIS season 18?

