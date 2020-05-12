NCIS season 18: The future story of Wilmer Valderrama’s Nick Torres







As we write this new NCIS season 18 article, we’re pleased to do it with confidence that new episodes are coming! The renewal is officially in the books, and now we have so much story-wise to be looking forward to. Unless we hear otherwise, we’re going to assume that the entire crop of cast members are back — that includes of course the subject of this article in Nick Torres.

What Wilmer Valderrama brings to this role is something special — a great sense of humor sure, but also action-hero skills, vulnerability, and enough romantic charm to establish something worth rooting for with Bishop (Emily Wickersham). Based on where season 18 ended, it definitely feels like there’s a lot more story to tell … and we’re excited to break down what some of it could be.

1. Can we get an update on Torres’ sister? – She hasn’t really been mentioned all that much on the show ever since she was first around at the start of season 14. We know that he may be rather disconnected from his past due to some deep-cover missions, but we like to think that it still matters.

2. The state of things with Bishop and Torres – It’s obvious that the two have feelings for each other and we’re at the point where it’s almost unrealistic if the two don’t talk about it. While we’re not saying that they have to get together, it’s time for the subject to at least come up in some larger form.

3. Explore the relationship between Gibbs and Torres more – We don’t think that they will ever see eye-to-eye on every little thing, but with Gibbs evolving and Torres becoming more of a team player, they may have more in common than they once did. Could there ever be more of a personal bond here?

4. More undercover stuff – Given that this is Torres’ specialty in a lot of ways, it would be nice to actually see a little bit more of that! Why not explore what it’s like for him now to go undercover as opposed to when he first joined Gibbs and the team.

5. Fish out of water moments – We always think that there’s comedic potential anytime that you can put Nick in uncomfortable positions. When you have a guy like Wilmer who is so gifted in this space, why not take advantage?

What do you want to see when it comes to NCIS season 18 and Nick Torres?

