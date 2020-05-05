NCIS season 18: Our story hopes for Timothy McGee!







As we prepare for an NCIS season 18, what stories can we expect for one Timothy McGee?

Before going any further, let’s go ahead and address the massive elephant in the room. For the time being, there is still no confirmation that there will be a season 18 of the show. Yet, it feels like somewhat of a foregone conclusion. The ratings are still good, and the fan interest is very much there. We also have to imagine that Sean Murray would be back, given that McGee remains one of the show’s most important characters. There is also still a TON of story to explore with him.

So what would we like to see? Check out some suggestions below…

A big episode for him and Delilah – We know that there was something planned for these characters before filming shut down, so odds are, this will be carried over into the early stages of season 18. While we’re at it, can we have an update on the twins?

More bonding moments for McGee and Gibbs – At the end of the finale, Gibbs chose to open up to him about some of what he’s gone through in his lifetime of service. It was a powerful moment that spoke a lot to the steady friendship and mutual respect they have. We’d actually like to see more of this expand beyond the workplace.

More nerdy McGee stuff! – We’ve seen him and Bishop talk a lot about some geekier pursuits — while showing a sci-fi convention on NCIS may not be a great reflection of the real world right now, it feels like even a game night or something outside the office for the two would be a great way to showcase that further.

How to us him on the job – We’d be game to see McGee be able to show off his computer skills a little bit more, whether it be going undercover or taking out more enemy hackers. He’s a tech specialist, so let him show off more of this!

Any crossover possibilities? – In a lot of ways, we’ve given up on there being any big, epic crossovers between shows. Yet, we still love the idea of him heading over to NCIS: Los Angeles and hanging out with Beale, Nell (provided she returns), and maybe Deeks for an episode.

What would you want to see for McGee on an NCIS season 18?

