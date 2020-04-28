NCIS season 18: Five hopes for Mark Harmon’s Gibbs







At the moment, there is still no official word about an NCIS season 18 coming to CBS — while we still want it, patience will prove to be a virtue here. We’re in the midst of what is going to be a long and elaborate waiting game — even once it’s renewed (which feels like a sure thing), we’ll still have to wait until the fall, at the earliest, to see what lies ahead.

Over the next few weeks, one of the things we’re going to be doing here is setting the stage for what could be coming for a number of different characters — and of course, doesn’t it feel right to kick things off with Jethro Gibbs? He is a cornerstone to the whole series, as he’s someone we love watching and a character with a real arc at the moment. That’s a perfect jumping-off point to some of the things we want to see from here.

For some other video discussion about the future of NCIS, be sure to watch some of the latest below! Once you do that, be sure to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our series playlist.

1. More personal change – Over the past year, we’ve seen Gibbs start to recognize further that there is nothing wrong with opening up and allowing people to see different sides of him. That’s a threat that we’d really like to see continued. He’s been through a lot of tragedy and because of that, he does deal with these consistent fears of pushing people away. We just don’t think that this is something that has to plague him forever.

2. Teases for Gibbs and Sloane – While we’ve planted firm residence on Slibbs Street and made our love for the two very clear, the show doesn’t have to rush anything. Yet, it would be nice to get some more teases and hints that there are real feelings between the two!

3. Explore the opioid story a little bit more – Will Gibbs and Fornell team up again to resolve what was introduced back in “Daughters”? It feels like a safe bet, and we just hope that they don’t put it so far out in the distance that viewers forget about it.

4. Explore Gibbs’ history – We know that the 400th episode will do that very much as we learn how he and Ducky first met, at least according to what executive producer Frank Cardea told us. Are there more chances to explore eras of his life that have somehow been forgotten? Let’s hope so.

5. Undercover Gibbs – Finally, let’s give Mark Harmon some of the best material possible moving forward. What better way to do that than by revolving some stories very much around the actor playing Gibbs pretending to be someone else?

What do you want to see for Gibbs on a potential NCIS season 18?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember here to stick around in the event you want some further news. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







