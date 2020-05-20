Riverdale season 5: Skeet Ulrich explains why he’s leaving







At this point, you’re probably well-aware of the fact that Skeet Ulrich is leaving Riverdale after being a regular for the past four seasons. FP was an integral part to the show’s story, but it does seem like we’re getting set for a lot of changes. A major time jump for season 5 is probably in the cards, but before that happens the writers are going to come back and wrap up some of the stories that they originally were planning to air at the end of season 4.

While Ulrich is set to come back to finish up his story on the CW series, beyond that things still are a little bit unclear for the character. He won’t be a series regular and because of that, there’s no guarantee he will ever be featured again. We think it’s likely FP will return at some point, but nothing is guaranteed.

We can at least say why Ulrich is leaving now in a rather-blunt fashion. Speaking on his girlfriend Megan Blake Irwin’s Instagram Live, Ulrich noted in response to a question that he’s “leaving Riverdale because I got bored creatively.” Can’t really be more honest than that, right? We know that there are some out there who will understandably be bummed by the news, but it’s hard to be shocked that this is coming out now for a multitude of different reasons. It’s hard being in Vancouver for such a long period of time, especially when you’re not a young actor just starting out. Also, it’s hard to get a ton of material if you are a parent on one of these shows. Skeet will have other opportunities elsewhere, but we don’t think he is ruling out a return. He’s just being honest and we’re sure a lot of other people have felt this way before departing their own gigs. It’s not a slam; it’s just a part of the job. You want to be challenged and to have some difficult material presented to you.

For now, it doesn’t seem as though we’ll see the final episodes for Skeet Ulrich until early 2021. Riverdale, like most other typical in-season CW shows, is not currently on the fall schedule.

