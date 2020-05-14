The CW 2020 Fall Schedule: Supernatural season 15 returns!







Today, The CW officially unveiled the full 2020 Fall Schedule, and it is one that is stuffed full of question marks … and also old shows and fill-ins.

Much like Fox, the network is taking an extremely cautious approach to production. There’s a recognition that many of their established shows are not ready for production this summer and with that, they’re holding back on a lot of them to January. Yet, they are still hoping to come back and finish Supernatural season 15 this summer/early fall. Most of the episodes have already filmed, and there may be enough time to get back and finish the conclusion. That’s at least the hope.

Go ahead and check out the planned fall schedule below — remember, all of the times listed are Eastern. You can view the Midseason Schedule over at the link here, including many for your favorites.

Monday

8:00 – Whose Line Is It Anyway?

8:30 – Whose Line Is It Anyway?

9:00 – Penn & Teller: Fool Us

Tuesday

8:00 – Swamp Thing

9:00 – Tell Me a Story

If you haven’t heard, these two shows were canceled by DC Universe and then CBS All Access … we’re kind of curious to learn how they will do.

Wednesday

8:00 – Two Sentence Horror Story

8:30 – Dead Pixens

9:00 – Coroner

The latter two shows here are international acquisitions — a way for The CW to keep something new on the air.

Thursday

8:00 – Supernatural

9:00 – The Outpost

We really are in a weird place where Supernatural is the only standard CW show on the schedule. The series finale is close!

Friday

8:00 – World’s Funniest Animals

9:00 – Penn & Teller: Fool Us

Magic. That’s really what the network is looking at as top priority.

Sunday

8:00 – Masters of Illusion

9:00 – Pandora

There are no premiere dates as of yet, but we’d project most of these shows will kick off in early October, as The CW often has it.

What do you want to see on The CW moving forward?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around for some other news when it comes to the show.

