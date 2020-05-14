The CW 2021 schedule: Legacies, All American, and Charmed season 3







Following the release of their big fall schedule today, The CW also went ahead and unveiled their planned Midseason 2021 schedule — otherwise known as when the majority of their established shows are going to be coming on the air.

Below, you can see the tentative plan … though it is worth noting that all of this will be very much subject to change. We’re in one of the most uncertain times imaginable, after all!

Monday

8:00 – All American

9:00 – Black Lightning

Tuesday

8:00 – The Flash

9:00 – Superman & Lois (new series)

Wednesday

8:00 – Riverdale

9:00 – Nancy Drew

Thursday

8:00 – Walker (new series)

9:00 – Legacies

Odds are, we’re going to be seeing Jared Padalecki begin work on Walker (a new version of the classic Walker, Texas Ranger) as soon as he finishes his work on Supernatural. That show still needs to be finishes, but we’re closing in on the end of the road.

Friday

8:00 – Penn & Teller: Fool Us

9:00 – Whose Line Is It Anyway?

This is one of the most surprising parts of the schedule — clearly, The CW is looking to get away from scripted programming on Friday night. Given the falling ratings, it makes some sense.

Sunday

8:00 – Batwoman

9:00 – Charmed

This is a schedule assuming that filming can begin on a number of different shows in the fall, which you can’t really be certain about. The move to Charmed does have a thing or two to do with the fact that Supergirl is being delayed for the time being. Odds are, we’re going to see it back on the air in the spring … but we’ll have some more news on that soon enough. (Update: Read more on the subject over here.)

